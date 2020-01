Иран нанес ракетный удар по иракской базе США: есть погибшие

Иран выпустил более 10-ти баллистических ракет по военной базе США в Ираке. Пентагон подтвердил факт обстрела, в Иране назвали обстрел мерой самообороны.

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.